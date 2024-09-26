Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 2,157 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $38,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.08.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,402 shares of company stock worth $6,861,855. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $233.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $245.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

