Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $290.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $204.15 and a 12-month high of $294.18.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

