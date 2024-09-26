Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,650,880 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $148.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.12 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.