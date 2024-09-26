Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.34% of Chesapeake Energy worth $36,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 895.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHK opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

