Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Short Interest Update

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a growth of 212.1% from the August 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,791,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Borneo Resource Investments Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of Borneo Resource Investments stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,326,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,890. Borneo Resource Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get Borneo Resource Investments alerts:

Borneo Resource Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the Republic of Indonesia. It primarily develops gold mines. The company holds interests in the Ratatotok South property covering approximately 8.6 hectares; and Ratatotok Southeast property covering approximately 14.7 hectare, which are located in the North Sulawesi area of the Indonesian archipelago.

Receive News & Ratings for Borneo Resource Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borneo Resource Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.