Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Short Interest Update

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a growth of 212.1% from the August 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,791,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Borneo Resource Investments Stock Down 12.5 %
Shares of Borneo Resource Investments stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,326,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,890. Borneo Resource Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Borneo Resource Investments Company Profile
