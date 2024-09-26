Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Declines By 73.2%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 50,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 12.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

