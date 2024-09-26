Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

CAMLF stock remained flat at $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

