Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Central Asia Metals Stock Performance
CAMLF stock remained flat at $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.74.
About Central Asia Metals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Central Asia Metals
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.