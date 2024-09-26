Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Down 87.2% in September

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Burberry Group Stock Up 8.7 %

BURBY traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,148. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

