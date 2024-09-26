Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.9%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.89 and last traded at $62.89. 680,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,843,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 327,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 841,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

