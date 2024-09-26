Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lear by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $101.67 and a 52-week high of $147.11.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEA

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.