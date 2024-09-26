Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 596,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,593,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBLK

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $794,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 172,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 51,639 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 792,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 420,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 472.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 82,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.