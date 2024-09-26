Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Down 99.0% in September

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the August 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,722,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Trading Down 14.3 %
Shares of BYRG traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 7,305,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,834. Buyer Group International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.
About Buyer Group International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Buyer Group International
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.