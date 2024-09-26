Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.69 and last traded at $54.19. 66,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 618,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Ambarella Trading Up 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $49,977.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $49,977.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,788. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $3,604,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ambarella by 36.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

