Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Up 6.1%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 19,165,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 26,360,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Vale alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VALE

Vale Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.3698 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vale by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,965,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 142,106 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.