Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading 1.2% Higher

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $46.55. Approximately 1,697,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,344,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Cameco Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

