Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.74

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 1320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Ceconomy Stock Up 17.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 27.56%.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.