Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $326.30 and last traded at $327.60. 450,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,172,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.41.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.