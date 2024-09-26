The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BKGFY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 45,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,536. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3949 per share. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

