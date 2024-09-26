Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Decreases By 87.9%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

BOC Hong Kong stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.90. 1,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $66.82.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.4421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

