Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 7,162,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 20,607,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

