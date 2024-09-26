Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $4.61

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $85.87 million and $138.93 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $4.61 or 0.00007057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00263017 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.26562281 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $57.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

