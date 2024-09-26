Neo Hits Market Capitalization of $762.18 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.81 or 0.00016630 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $762.18 million and $30.01 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO distinguishes itself within the blockchain space through its dBFT 2.0 consensus mechanism, support for digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts, along with a focus on creating a smart economy. The platform’s ability to process transactions quickly and securely, combined with features introduced in NEO 3.0, positions NEO as a comprehensive ecosystem for developing and deploying decentralized applications. It’s developed with the aim to include a broad community of developers by supporting multiple programming languages.”

