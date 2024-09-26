Cronos Price Hits $0.0865 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $6.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00044801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

