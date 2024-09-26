Acala Token (ACA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.37 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $73.98 million and $5.37 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013813 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,910.59 or 0.99903037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06802299 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,784,438.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.