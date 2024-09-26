Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $508.88 million and approximately $26.52 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001131 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000519 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,706,780,215,763 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
