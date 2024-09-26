PAAL AI 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.73 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $239.24 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.25909013 USD and is down -7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,678,850.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

