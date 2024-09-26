Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.00. 282,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,882. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.53.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

