Qtum Market Cap Tops $276.35 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Qtum has a market cap of $276.35 million and $29.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00004038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.62 or 0.04073384 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00044801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002513 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,332,562 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

