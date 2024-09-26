Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMWYY stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 136,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,039. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMWYY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

