Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.34

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 961082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 11.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.42 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.70%. Analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.