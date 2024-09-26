Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.09

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 57700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allianz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALIZY

Allianz Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.38 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allianz SE will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.