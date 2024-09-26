Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.09

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 57700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allianz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Allianz Trading Up 1.2 %
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.38 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allianz SE will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
