Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.28

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 259627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Africa Oil Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $573.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.