Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.50

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 13800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Sampo Oyj Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

