Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.98

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 15301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Kirin Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.