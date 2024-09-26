Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.99

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 134092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Advantest Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $889.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantest Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

