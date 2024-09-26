Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Bravo Mining stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238. Bravo Mining has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

