ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.50

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $111.95, with a volume of 31362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.36.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.76.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
