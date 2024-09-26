ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.50

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $111.95, with a volume of 31362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.36.

ITOCHU Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.76.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

ITOCHU Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the first quarter worth $718,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 13.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 17.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Articles

