Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 17,361 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,166 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.89% of Stepan worth $35,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,306,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,421,000 after acquiring an additional 34,264 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 747,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stepan by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 71,431 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.80. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Stepan had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $556.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David Kabbes bought 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,387.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,056 shares in the company, valued at $75,387.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stepan Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

