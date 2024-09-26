The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Allstate worth $32,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $193.97. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

