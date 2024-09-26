Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $31.18 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 566,546 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.14% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $31,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

KLIC stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.