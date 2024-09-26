Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 107,404 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $31,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,475,000 after purchasing an additional 126,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 540.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 593,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 169,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.50.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,824,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,824,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,556 shares of company stock worth $4,527,790. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBTB

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.