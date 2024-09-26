Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Makes New $27.33 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 127,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $206.78 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

