Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,254 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $24,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.21.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

