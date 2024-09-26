Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Makes New $28.91 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 441,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 983,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $74.06 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

