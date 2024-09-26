Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 693,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $33,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $30,574.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,280.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $30,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,280.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $202,318. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

