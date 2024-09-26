Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $25.06 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $25,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $142,511,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after buying an additional 1,712,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after buying an additional 1,705,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,439,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,470,836.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,747,271 shares of company stock valued at $64,316,868. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

