Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $29.91 Million Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392,644 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $29,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey acquired 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.23 per share, with a total value of $199,871.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,166.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 2.3 %

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.29). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.