Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 9,044.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,105,000 after buying an additional 1,204,837 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 108.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,001,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 521,117 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $66,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,353,000 after purchasing an additional 325,122 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 851,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after buying an additional 306,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $130.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $136.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.74.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

