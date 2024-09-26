Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $413,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,362. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $271.80 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.05 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

