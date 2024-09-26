Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Position Cut by Armor Advisors L.L.C.

Armor Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,730 shares during the period. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz makes up about 17.6% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz were worth $23,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSPI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,051,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,577,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth $64,051,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at $19,063,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $143.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average of $123.40.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $966.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.7916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

